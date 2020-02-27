Amazon Prime March 2020 releases: ‘The Test’, ‘Charlie's Angels’ and ‘Zombieland 2’
Two recent Hollywood biggies and in-depth look at the Australian cricket team’s team’s fight to regain the respect of world cricket dominates the streaming platform in March
With the likes of Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and Al Pacino’s web-series Hunters all arriving to the site in February, a lot of viewers are still hooked onto catching up on offerings they missed in the theatres this year.
However, March brings two Hollywood biggies to the streaming platform: the Charlie’s Angels reboot as well as Zombieland 2: Double Tap, both of which were eagerly anticipated.
But the biggest draw this month is undoubtedly the Amazon Original docuseries, The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team. This intense, behind-the-scenes access to Australia’s cricket team gives viewers an inside look into the highs and lows of the long road back in the team’s fight to regain the respect of world cricket.
International Originals
The Test: A New Era For Australia Team (Season 1) – 11th March
Jessy and Nessy (Season 1 A) (Kids) – 13th March
Blow The Man Down (Movie)- 20th March
Making the Cut (Season 1) – 27th March
In TV
Pushpavalli (Season 2) – 13th March
Relatively Relatable – Stand Up special by Naveen Richard – 20th Mar
English Movies
Pet Sematary – 1st March
Charlie’s Angels (2019) – 8th March
Zombieland 2: Double Tap – 15th March
Black and Blue – 23rd March