Amazon Prime March 2020 releases: ‘The Test’, ‘Charlie's Angels’ and ‘Zombieland 2’

A still from ‘The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team’

27 February 2020 14:19 IST

Two recent Hollywood biggies and in-depth look at the Australian cricket team’s team’s fight to regain the respect of world cricket dominates the streaming platform in March

With the likes of Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and Al Pacino’s web-series Hunters all arriving to the site in February, a lot of viewers are still hooked onto catching up on offerings they missed in the theatres this year.

However, March brings two Hollywood biggies to the streaming platform: the Charlie’s Angels reboot as well as Zombieland 2: Double Tap, both of which were eagerly anticipated.

But the biggest draw this month is undoubtedly the Amazon Original docuseries, The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team. This intense, behind-the-scenes access to Australia’s cricket team gives viewers an inside look into the highs and lows of the long road back in the team’s fight to regain the respect of world cricket.

International Originals

The Test: A New Era For Australia Team (Season 1) – 11th March

Jessy and Nessy (Season 1 A) (Kids) – 13th March

Blow The Man Down (Movie)- 20th March

Making the Cut (Season 1) – 27th March

In TV

Pushpavalli (Season 2) – 13th March

Relatively Relatable – Stand Up special by Naveen Richard – 20th Mar

English Movies

Pet Sematary – 1st March

Charlie’s Angels (2019) – 8th March

Zombieland 2: Double Tap – 15th March

Black and Blue – 23rd March