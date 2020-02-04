Amazon Prime February 2020 releases: ‘Darbar’, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, ‘Hunters’ and more

For everyone who gave Rajinikanth’s Darbar a miss in January, the Superstar’s latest with A.R. Murugadoss is coming to Prime Video on February 23, even as Valentine’s Day will welcome the arrival of his son-in-law Dhanush’s Pattas to the streaming platform.

‘Avane Srimannarayana’

Rakshit Shetty’s Kannada hit Avane Srimannarayana has already launched and with the experimental cop thriller/ fantasy creating a lot of hype during its release, fans worldwide must be eager to finally watch it. Mammootty’s period epic Mamangam will also be available from February 7 onwards for watchers of Malayalam cinema.

‘Good Newwz’

However, the biggest Indian hit on Amazon Prime this month will be undoubtedly Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz. With an excellent cast comprising Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Adil Hussain, the Bollywood flick was a smash hit. Two couples with the same surname — Batra — trying hard to have children through in-vitro fertilisation, find all hell breaking loose when the sperms get interchanged and there’s lot of good-natured humour and sentimentality to go around.

Al Pacino in ‘Hunters’

Even as Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood gears up for the Oscars where it’s expected to contend for top honours has been on platform since February 2, but another huge draw will be the release of international original Hunters, the first season of which drops on February 21. Set in the late 1970s, the series follows Pacino on a quest to find a team who will help him violently hunt down Nazis living in the city and planning to start the Fourth Reich in the US. Excited much?

Here is the full list of releases for Februray 2020:

International Originals

Hunters Season 1 - 21st Feb

All Or Nothing Season 5- 7th Feb

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special Season 1 (Kids) - 7th Feb

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Season 2A (Kids) - 14th Feb

If You Give a Mouse a Cooke Halloween’s Special S1 (Kids) - 14th Feb

IN TV

Life Is Good (Stand Up Special By Ashish Shakya) - 7th Feb

Afsos -7th Feb

Indian Movies

Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada) - 2nd Feb

Iddari Lokam Okate (Telugu)- 3rd Feb

Thrissur Pooram (Malayalam) - 5th Feb

Mamangam - 7th Feb

Mardaani 2 - 8th Feb

Professor Shanku O El Dorado (Bengali) - 8th Feb

Dhanush in ‘Pattas’

Pattas (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada) - 14th Feb

Porinju Mariyam Jose (Malayalam) - 14th Feb

Devaki (Kannada) - 21st Feb

Good Newwz - 22nd Feb

Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’

Darbar (Telugu, Tamil) - 23rd Feb

English Movies

‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - 2nd Feb

Overcomer- 27th Feb