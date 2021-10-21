Prime Video announces K-Drama slate: ‘True Beauty,’ ‘Mr. Queen’ and more

A still from ‘True Beauty’

21 October 2021 14:36 IST

Other titles coming to the platform include ‘Strangers from Hell’ and the new season of action-packed series ‘Taxi Driver’

Prime Video today announced the launch of a dedicated content slate for K-dramas on the service. Starting today, October 21, a repertoire of Korean dramas will go live for Indian consumers on Prime Video’s content library.

Following the success of Parasite and Minari, the launch of the Korean content slate is reflective of the booming interest in Korean dramas, including the strong affinity for genres like romance, mystery, thriller, and horror.

The popular shows launching on the service today include True Beauty that dwells on the classic makeover of a young high school girl, bullied for her appearance; Strangers from Hell that will transport viewers to a dingy apartment building with shady neighbours and a series of mysterious events, and the new season of a high-octane action-packed series Taxi Driver featuring Lee Je-Hoon and Esom. While the saga of the supernatural will continue with Lee Dong-Wook and Cho Bo-Ah’s Tale of the Nine Tailed, Hotel Del Luna will introduce a mix of eeriness and a gripping plot line.

In the subsequent weeks, viewers can tune into all the seasons, including the most recent one of The Penthouse: War in Life, a show that delves deeper into the struggles of some unabashedly ambitious women, who desire to enter the cream of high society. At the same time, Mr. Queen, featuring Shin Hae-Sun and Kim Jung-Hyun, will make the audience experience a soul swap and a time travel within the same breath.

Secret Garden, a fantasy romantic comedy will explore love that transcends social class differences, while all four seasons of Voice will drop together in November, which is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which will see a seasoned ex-detective and a talented newbie solve cases with limited clues at their disposal.

Here’s a list of all the titles coming up:

RELEASING TODAY, OCTOBER 21

True Beauty

Starring Moon Ka-Young, Cha Eun-Woo, Hwang In-Yeop and Park Yoo-Na in key roles, this is the story of a young high school girl, bullied for her looks. While a makeover gives her instant fame, it is friendship that helps her face her insecurities and grow stronger.

Strangers from Hell

When Yoon Jong Woo, an aspiring, crime-fiction writer moves to the big city for a small job, his living condition isn’t exactly what he expected or imagined. A cheap apartment building with questionable neighbours and mysterious occurrences, how will the chapters of his life unfold? Strangers from Hell, also known as Hell is Other People stars Yim Si-wan, Lee Dong-Wook and Cha Rae-Hyung.

Tale of the Nine Tailed

Hold onto the edge of your seats, as fantasy, romance, drama and suspense collide in Tale of the Nine Tailed. This urban fantasy series follows the story of Lee Yeon, a once mountain guardian spirit (nine tailed fox) and Nam Ji-ah, a producer in search of a story. With the cast of Lee Dong-Wook, Cho Bo-Ah, Kim Yong-Ji and Kim Beom among others, the show packs in enough to keep viewers entertained from start to finish.

Taxi Driver

Based on the webtoon Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Lee Jae-Jin, this taxi driver, is out for blood. The story follows a taxi driver, as he sets out to seek revenge on behalf of his passengers. The show stars Lee Je-Hoon, Esom, Pyo Ye-Jin and Kim Eui-Sung.

Hotel Del Luna

Check into this hotel but be warned; we hear it caters exclusively to the dead! Hotel Del Lune is a strange establishment run by a suspicious woman with a fishier past. When a young hotelier takes charge, things take an interesting turn as the past begins to unravel itself. Care to check-in? Lee Ji-Eun (IU) and Yeo Jin-Goo welcome you to the hotel as the show’s leads.

RELEASING ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

The Penthouse: War in Life (Seasons 1 to 3)

In her struggle for entering the elite high society, a woman strives to become the Queen on the 100th floor penthouse in Gangnam. In her eyes, she’s reached the epitome of success, but is that enough? Watch the drama series starring Kim So-Yeon, Lee Ji-Ah, Eugene, Uhm Ki-Joon, Shin Eun-Kyung and Yoon Jong-Hoon and step into the life of opulence and all things shiny.

RELEASING ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Mr. Queen

We’ve heard of a free-spirited soul, but what happens when this uninhibited spirit finds its way into another body? Modern day chef, Jang Bong-hwan’s soul finds itself trapped in Queen Cheorin’s body in the 14th century. Secrets begin to surface and situations become deliciously complex in this historical fantasy romantic comedy starring Shin Hae-Sun, Kim Jung-Hyun, Bae Jong-Ok and Kim Tae-Woo, among others.

Secret Garden

Every love story needs a little bit of magic but what happens when this magic starts complicating an already convoluted story? Meet Kim Joo-won, a rich, young CEO and Gil Ra-im, a poor stuntwoman who are brought together by fate but must now do everything in their power to overcome class and cultural differences. Not to mention, try and circumvent magic that keeps making things even more dramatic. A fantasy rom-com, the show stars Ha Ji-Won, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang-Hyun, Lee Jong-Suk and Kim Sa-Rang in lead roles.

RELEASING ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Voice (Seasons 1 to 4)

A must for all crime fans, Voice revolves around an emergency call centre and its employees who solve cases with the limited information they receive over urgent calls. An ex-detective and a talented, young police academy graduate chase after killers while fighting their inner demons. The cast includes names like Lee Ha-Na, Jang Hyuk, Lee Jin-Wook, Yesung, Song Seong-Heon, among others.

ALSO RELEASING IN NOVEMBER 2021

Doctors

Yoo Hye-Jung, a reckless student begins to change after meeting her teacher, Hong Ji-hong, who plays a key role in transforming her life. 13 years later when they bump into each other in a hospital, they must face and navigate the challenges of being doctors. The show stars Kim Rae-Won, Park Shin-Hye, Yoon Kyun-Sang and Lee Sung-Kyung in the lead.