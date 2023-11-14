ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon MGM Studios developing 'Masters of the Universe' movie

November 14, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

The project was earlier being developed at Netflix but the streaming service dropped it in July this year

PTI

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amazon MGM Studios is in discussion to develop the live-action movie adaptation of Masters of the Universe series. The project comes from Adam and Aaron Nee, the writing and directing team behind The Lost City, reported Variety. According to the publication, the project was earlier being developed at Netflix but the streaming service dropped it in July this year.

ALSO READ
This documentary promises a ‘definitive history’ of the He-Man multiverse

The streamer spent nearly USD 30 million in development costs over two years for the project, which was meant to star Kyle Allen as Prince Adam aka He-Man. Masters of the Universe is based on Mattel's famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

ALSO READ:‘Poltergeist’ series in early development at Amazon

The story revolves around the warrior He-Man, the only hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren featured in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeleto.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US