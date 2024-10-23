GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Amaran’ trailer: Sivakarthikeyan brings Major Mukund Varadarajan’s story to life

The film is adapted from the popular book series ‘India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military’ by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh

Updated - October 23, 2024 07:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Amaran’

A still from ‘Amaran’

The trailer for Amaran, a biographical action-war drama directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has been released. The film features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role as Major Mukund Varadarajan, telling the story of the life of the decorated soldier who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company and his noble sacrifice.

Sivakarthikeyan: If I don’t accept my failures, you won’t accept my victories

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in partnership with Sony Pictures Films India, Amaran also stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose in key roles.  A major portion of the film is shot in the valleys of Kashmir.

Major Mukund was martyred while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murugadoss team up for ‘SK23’

Adapted from the popular book series India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the trailer puts to show some impressive battle sequences, with music by GV Prakash Kumar and stunning cinematography by CH Sai.

Last seen in Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan is set to collaborate with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for his next after Amaran.

Amaran is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release on October 31.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:25 pm IST

