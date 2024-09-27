ADVERTISEMENT

‘Amaran’: Sai Pallavi plays Indhu in Mukund Varadarajan’s biopic starring Sivakarthikeyan

Published - September 27, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film will hit theatres on October 31 on the occasion of Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau

Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan in a still from ‘Amaran’ | Photo Credit: @SaregamaTamil/YouTube

The makers of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s biographical action drama Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, have revealed the first look of the film’s female lead, Sai Pallavi.

‘Amaran’ teaser: Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan prepares his men for battle

The Premam actor plays Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran and the teaser gives a glimpse of their love story amidst the military backdrop. Sivakarthikeyan took to X to share the teaser clip.

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays the late Indian Army officer, Major Mukund Varadarajan, who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company.

Major Mukund was martyred while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran’ gets a release date

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, Amaran has cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Kalaivanan. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, and R Mahendran and will hit theatres on October 31 on the occasion of Deepavali.

Watch the clip here:

