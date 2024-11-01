ADVERTISEMENT

‘Amaran’: Day 1 box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan - Sai Pallavi’s film released by makers

Published - November 01, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in partnership with Sony Pictures Films India

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Amaran’

The makers of Amaran, the film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, have now released the film’s official day 1 box office collection. The film features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role as Major Mukund Varadarajan, telling the story of the life of the decorated soldier who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company and his noble sacrifice.

Also Read: ‘Amaran’ movie review: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi march into our hearts with this soul-stirring action film

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in partnership with Sony Pictures Films India, Amaran also stars Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose in key roles. The makers have now revealed that the film has made ₹42.3 crore as its day 1 worldwide gross box office collection. 

Sivakarthikeyan interview: On becoming Major Mukund Varadarajan in ‘Amaran’ and receiving the ‘Thuppakki’ from Vijay

The official handle of RKFI shared the number along with a new poster featuring Sivakarthikeyan.

Major Mukund was killed in action while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Rajkumar Periasamy on Sivakarthikeyan’s transformation for ‘Amaran’

Adapted from a segment of the popular book series ‘India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes’ by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the film’s technical crew consists of music composer GV Prakash Kumar and cinematographer CH Sai. Amaran released on October 31, 2024 on the occasion of Diwali.

