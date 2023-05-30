ADVERTISEMENT

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: Teaser of Diljit Dosanjh-Imtiaz Ali’s biopic on iconic Punjabi singer out

May 30, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and directed by Imtiaz Ali, is based on the Punjabi rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will premiere on Netflix in 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

Diljit Dosanjh will play a real-life singing icon in an Imtiaz Ali-directorial for Netflix. The film, titled ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, also stars Parineeti Chopra, and is produced by Mohit Chaudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, and Reliance Entertainment. Netflix has released the film’s teaser.

The film is set to present the untold story of Punjab’s rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila, who emerged from the shadows of the poverty and rose to heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music. He was assassinated at the age of 27, a case that remains unsolved. Chamkila, the highest record-selling artiste of his time, is regarded as one of the best live stage performers Punjab has ever produced.

“Making Amar Singh Chamkila on the life of the music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me,” said Imtiaz Ali. Talking about the film, Diljit said, “Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life.”

A R Rahman has composed the film’s music. The film will premiere on Netflix next year.

