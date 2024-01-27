ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Seyfried to headline ‘Long Bright River’ limited series

January 27, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

Backdropped on the opioid crisis, Liz Moore’s original book is a suspense thriller set in the Kensington area of Philadelphia, United States

The Hindu Bureau

Amanda Seyfried

Actor Amanda Seyfried will headline the television adaptation of Liz Moore’s bestselling 2020 novel, Long Bright River. Backdropped on the opioid crisis, the book is a suspense thriller set in the Kensington area of Philadelphia, United States.

According to a logline posted by Variety, the limited series “tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.” The series will stream on Peacock.

Seyfried is known on television for her roles in The Dropout, The Crowded Room, Twin Peaks and other shows. In 2021, she earned an Oscar nomination for her turn as Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Mank.

