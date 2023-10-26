Amala Paul to marry her boyfriend Jagat Desai soon

October 26, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Amala Paul‘s boyfriend Jagat Desai went down on a knee and proposed to the actor on the occasion of her 32nd birthday. A video of a dance performance by Jagat followed by Amala accepting the proposal has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Jagat called Amala his “gypsy queen” in captions.

This comes after Jagat made their relationship public via a post on Instagram just a few weeks ago.

Amala Paul was earlier seen in this year’s Malayalam film Christopher. She also made her Bollywood debut recently with Bholaa. She’ll next be seen in director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis.