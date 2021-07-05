Amala Paul headlines Telugu web series directed by Pawan Kumar

Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay

HYDERABAD

05 July 2021 12:47 IST

Sci-fi crime thriller series ‘Kudi Yedamaithe’, directed by Pawan Kumar and starring Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay, will premiere on Aha

Director Pawan Kumar, widely known for his Kannada films U-Turn and Lucia, is directing a Telugu sci-fi thriller web series titled Kudi Yedamaithe. Starring Amala Paul, Rahul Vijay, Padmini Settam and Raj Madiraju in key roles, the series created by Ram Vignesh will premiere on Aha on July 16.

The teaser of Kudi Yedamaithe hints at a story that involves crime and events unfolding on a time-loop. Amala Paul plays a cop and Rahul Vijay a delivery agent; the two find themselves facing a strange situation where events seem to be repeating themselves.

Advertising

Advertising

Amala Paul was seen earlier this year in the Telugu web series Pitta Kathalu, in the segment directed by Nandini Reddy.