‘Am I OK?’ trailer: Dakota Johnson explores sexuality, dating and more in this heartfelt drama

Directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, the film premieres on Max on June 6

Published - May 21, 2024 02:53 pm IST

ANI
Dakota Johnson in a still from ‘Am I OK?’

Dakota Johnson in a still from ‘Am I OK?’ | Photo Credit: MAX

Max today unveiled the trailer of Am I OK?, an upcoming dramedy featuring Dakota Johnson as a middle-aged woman who ventures into the realm of self-discovery and sexual identity.

Directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, the film is set to premiere on Max on June 6. Notably, the film was screened at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in 2022.

In this eagerly awaited feature, Johnson’s character Lucy embarks on a journey of introspection alongside her lifelong friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno). As Jane plans a move to London, Lucy grapples with revealing a secret about herself, prompting moments of humour and heartfelt revelations.

The trailer showcases the dynamic between Lucy and Jane, with Mizuno’s character offering support and wisdom as Lucy navigates her feelings and desires. A particularly memorable exchange in the trailer underscores Lucy’s uncertainty, humorously contrasting the complexities of relationships with the simplicity of choosing ice cream flavours.

Am I OK? also stars Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, and Molly Gordon. The film is written and produced by Lauren Pomerantz.

Producers on the film also include include Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Notaro, and Allynne. Alex Brown, Shayne Fiske Goldner, and Royce Reeves Darby have served as executive producers.

