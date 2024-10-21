Althaf Salim to star in ‘Manmadhan’; first look out

Actor-director Althaf Salim is set to star as the lead in the upcoming Malayalam movie Manmadhan. The makers of the movie released the film’s first look. The film is directed by Anas Kadalundi. The movie’s caption says, “The master of hearts.”

Anas has co-written the screenplay with Darius Yarmil. The other cast members of the movie are yet to announced. Yukthiraj V is the film’s cinematographer while Vinayan MJ is the editor. Bibin Ashok and Jubair Muhammed are the music directors.

Manmadhan is produced by Darius and Sujith KS under the banners Hotaru Films and Kelly Gang Film Factory. Meanwhile, Althaf is set to direct Fahadh Faasil in Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. This is his second directorial after Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

Among his acting projects, Alfhaf was last seen in Nunakkuzhi. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie starred Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Grace Antony, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal and Baiju Santhosh.

