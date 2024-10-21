GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Althaf Salim to star in ‘Manmadhan’; first look out

Directed and co-written by Anas Kadalundi, ‘Manmadhan’ stars Althaf Salim in the lead

Published - October 21, 2024 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Althaf Salim in ‘Manmadhan’.

Althaf Salim in ‘Manmadhan’. | Photo Credit: hotarufilms_/Instagram

Actor-director Althaf Salim is set to star as the lead in the upcoming Malayalam movie Manmadhan. The makers of the movie released the film’s first look. The film is directed by Anas Kadalundi. The movie’s caption says, “The master of hearts.”

‘Nunakuzhi’ movie review: Jeethu Joseph’s comic caper is a briskly-paced fun ride

Anas has co-written the screenplay with Darius Yarmil. The other cast members of the movie are yet to announced. Yukthiraj V is the film’s cinematographer while Vinayan MJ is the editor. Bibin Ashok and Jubair Muhammed are the music directors.

Manmadhan is produced by Darius and Sujith KS under the banners Hotaru Films and Kelly Gang Film Factory. Meanwhile, Althaf is set to direct Fahadh Faasil in Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. This is his second directorial after Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

ALSO READ:‘Mandakini’ movie review: Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikar’s wedding drama entertains in parts only

Among his acting projects, Alfhaf was last seen in Nunakkuzhi. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie starred Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Grace Antony, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal and Baiju Santhosh.

