ADVERTISEMENT

Alphonse Puthren teams up with Ilaiyaraaja for ‘Gift’

July 05, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

The film stars Sandy, Kovai Sarala, Sahana Sarvesh, Magalakshmi Sudarshan, Sampath Raj, Raahul and Charlie

The Hindu Bureau

Alphonse Puthren with Ilaiyaraaja  | Photo Credit: @puthrenalphonse/Instagram

Director Alphonse Puthren, who recently helmed the Malayalam film Gold, has announced his next. The filmmaker’s upcoming project is titled Gift and it will feature music by Ilaiyaraaja.

Apart from direction, Alphonse will also handle the film’s story and editing while Ilaiyaraaja is also in charge of the lyrics. The veteran musician will compose seven songs in the film and will lend his voice to one of them.

The film stars Sandy, Kovai Sarala, Sahana Sarvesh, Magalakshmi Sudarshan, Sampath Raj, Raahul, Charlie, Raichal Rabecca, Crawford, Gopalan Palakkad and Cycle Mani. Produced by Raahul of Romeo Pictures, the film’s cinematography is by Aviral Jha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US