‘Alpha’: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Spy Universe film to release on Christmas, 2025

Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie is directed by Shiv Rawail

Published - October 04, 2024 01:40 pm IST

PTI
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Alpha, Yash Raj Films’ next Spy Universe movie starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, will be released in theatres on December 25, 2025, the studio announced on Friday, October 4.

Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the banner's Netflix series The Railway Men.

‘Jigra’ theatrical trailer: Alia Bhatt is unstoppable in Vasan Bala’s sibling prison break film 

"On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt @sharvari @shivrawail #YRFSpyUniverse," YRF posted on Instagram.

"Alpha" will see the actors join the spy franchise, which already boasts of blockbuster titles such as "Pathaan", "Tiger" and "War".

The YRF Spy Universe was launched back in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger. Its success spawned two sequels, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War released in 2019, which was followed by 2023's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sharvari Wagh begins shooting for YRF Spy Universe film ‘Alpha’

Besides Alpha, War 2, featuring Hrithik and NTR Jr, Pathaan 2 with Shah Rukh, and Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman and Shah Rukh are in the banner's pipeline.

