Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ to re-release ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’

Published - November 12, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the sequel features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and is scheduled for a grand release worldwide on December 5, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Allu Arjun in a still from the film ‘Pushpa’ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With less than a month left for the release of Allu Arjun’s much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, the makers of the film are re-releasing Pushpa 1 across the USA.

The franchise’s first film will hit theatres in the USA on November 19. Prathyangira Cinemas, which will re-release the film in the USA, took to X to share the news.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 1: The Rise turned out to be a huge blockbuster after its release in December 2021. Interestingly, there has not been a confirmation of the film’s re-release in India.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low-wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The first part had set up a clash between Arjun’s titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a grand release worldwide on December 5, 2024. Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.

