Movies

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ to release theatrically on December 17

Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa’  

Allu Arjun’s next feature film “Pushpa – The Rise” will release in cinema halls on December 17 , the producers announced on Saturday.

The multilingual action thriller, also starring Fahadh Faasil, is written and directed by Sukumar of “Arya” fame.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

“Pushpa – The Rise” chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

The release date was announced on the official Twitter page of the film.

“This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th,” the tweet read.

“Pushpa – The Rise” also features Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay and Sunil.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Break Point’ review: A reminder of the Paes-Bhupathi magic on court

‘Lift’ movie review: Kavin stars in a diluted horror film that tries to say too many things

‘Rudra Thandavam’ movie review: A dangerous piece of work to ‘erase’ caste from caste-based violence

Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ to premiere November 2 on Amazon Prime Video

‘Republic’ movie review: A silver lining wouldn’t hurt

Rege-Jean Page to lead Netflix heist film from Noah Hawley and Russo Brothers

‘Squid Game’ review: Netflix’s gloriously gory binge-ride from hell

Nik Dodani on switching creative gears for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Suniel Shetty to make web-series debut with noir action series, Rajesh M Selva to direct

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle lawsuit over ‘Black Widow’

Mamta Mohandas: My role in ‘Bhramam’ is one of the most exciting that I have done

‘Britney Vs Spears’ film review: A toxic and troubling take on a controversial conservatorship

Actor Kavin on making his comeback with ‘Lift,’ and why director Nelson is his rockstar

‘Sivakumarin Sabadham’ movie review: Hiphop Tamizha’s latest is a fun-serious outing, with ordinary results

Coming to Netflix: ‘The Guilty,’ ‘Diana: The Musical’ and more

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Bingo Hell,’ ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ and more

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on January 6, 2022

Ajay Devgn’s 'Maidaan' to release theatrically in June 2022

After ‘No Time to Die,’ Daniel Craig to play Macbeth next — on Broadway

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to star in Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 1:50:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/allu-arjuns-pushpa-the-rise-to-release-theatrically-on-december-17/article36788961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY