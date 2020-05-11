Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ action sequence made on a budget of ₹6 crore

Allu Arjun has started the pre-production work on his forthcoming entertainer, Pushpa, an action-drama which will be released on five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

According to reports, the makers were planning to shoot an high-octane action sequence in a foreign location. However, considering the current COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent effect it has left on the film industry, the producers have dropped the idea and are now planning to hire best Indian technicians to make it as a ‘Make in India’ project. The six-minute action sequence featuring Allu Arjun is reported to be made on a budget of ₹6 crore.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sukumar.