Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to arrive early; new release date out

Allu Arjun’s much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has a new release date. The film was initially slated to release on August 15 and was pushed to a new release date of December 6, but it’s now known that the film will be arriving a day earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press meet held earlier today, the makers of the film confirmed that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be out on December 5. In a post on X, production banner Mythri Movie Makers also shared the new release date of the movie.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a7 sequel to Arjun’s Pushpa 1: The Rise, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster after its release in December 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The first part had set up a clash between Arjun’s titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.