ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to arrive early; new release date out

Published - October 24, 2024 02:56 pm IST

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was earlier slated to come in cinemas on December 6

The Hindu Bureau

Allu Arjun in a still from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Allu Arjun’s much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has a new release date. The film was initially slated to release on August 15 and was pushed to a new release date of December 6, but it’s now known that the film will be arriving a day earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pushpa Pushpa’: Allu Arjun returns with his ‘Thaggedhe Le’ swag in first single from ‘Pushpa 2’

In a press meet held earlier today, the makers of the film confirmed that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be out on December 5. In a post on X, production banner Mythri Movie Makers also shared the new release date of the movie.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a7 sequel to Arjun’s Pushpa 1: The Rise, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster after its release in December 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first part had set up a clash between Arjun’s titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US