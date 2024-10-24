GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to arrive early; new release date out

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was earlier slated to come in cinemas on December 6

Published - October 24, 2024 02:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Allu Arjun in a still from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ 

Allu Arjun in a still from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Allu Arjun’s much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has a new release date. The film was initially slated to release on August 15 and was pushed to a new release date of December 6, but it’s now known that the film will be arriving a day earlier.

‘Pushpa Pushpa’: Allu Arjun returns with his ‘Thaggedhe Le’ swag in first single from ‘Pushpa 2’

In a press meet held earlier today, the makers of the film confirmed that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be out on December 5. In a post on X, production banner Mythri Movie Makers also shared the new release date of the movie.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a7 sequel to Arjun’s Pushpa 1: The Rise, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster after its release in December 2021.

Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The first part had set up a clash between Arjun’s titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

