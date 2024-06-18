GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gets new release date

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was earlier slated to come in cinemas on August 15

Updated - June 18, 2024 11:58 am IST

Published - June 18, 2024 11:33 am IST

PTI
Release date announcement poster of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ | Photo Credit: @MythriOfficial/X

Allu Arjun’s much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has a new release date and will now hit the theatres worldwide on December 6, the makers have announced.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to Arjun’s Pushpa 1: The Rise, which had turned out to be a huge blockbuster in the country after its release in December 2021.

In a post on X on Monday evening, production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the new release date of the movie, which was earlier slated to come in cinemas on August 15.

‘Pushpa Pushpa’: Allu Arjun returns with his ‘Thaggedhe Le’ swag in first single from ‘Pushpa 2’

Mythri Movie Makers also released a statement, explaining the reason behind postponing the release of the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time.

“However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024,” the studio stated.

The company said the decision was made in the best interests of the “film, the audience, and all stakeholders.”

“Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality,” the statement added.

Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai

The studio has so far released a teaser of the film as well as two songs — “Pushpa Pushpa” and “Sooseki” — and it said the “overwhelming response” across all languages has been “heartening.”

“We promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. The media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will now be released worldwide on December 6th, 2024. We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas,” the statement concluded.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa: The Rise depicted the rise of a low wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The first part had set up a clash between Arjun’s titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

