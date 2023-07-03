Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas reunite for fourth film

July 03, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

After Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and the 2020 blockbuster Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, actor Allu Arjun and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas are all set to join hands for the fourth time for an upcoming film, the makers announced on Monday on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Haarika & Haasine Creations, the banner that bankrolled the previous three films of the duo, is once again teaming up with Geetha Arts after Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo to produce the new film. Details regarding the cast and crew of the film are expected to be announced soon.

It’s no news that the successes of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo and Pushpa: The Rise have launched Allu Arjun to national fame, and a press release by the makers of the new film promises that it will “entertain world cinema audiences along with Telugu audiences.”

Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna are producing under Geetha Arts and Harika & Hassine Creations banners, respectively.

Meanwhile, Arjun will be seen next in Pushpa: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

