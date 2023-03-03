ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun to headline Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film

March 03, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Mumbai

The yet-to-be-titled movie will start filming after Reddy Vanga wraps Spirit, starring Prabhas

PTI

Allu Arjun (left) and Sandeep Reddy Vanga (right) | Photo Credit: Instagram/Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Friday announced their new pan-India film with South star Allu Arjun.

A media statement issued on behalf of Kumar, said the makers recently met the Pushpa star to lock the project.

The yet-to-be-titled movie will start filming after Reddy Vanga wraps Spirit, starring Prabhas.

The upcoming feature marks the fourth collaboration between Kumar and Reddy Vanga after 2019 blockbuster hit Kabir Singh, which was led by Shahid Kapoor, upcoming film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Prabhas's Spirit.

Further details of the Allu Arjun-starrer, including its title, plot and cast will be announced in near future.

The film will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures, established by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana, who serves as a co-producer.

