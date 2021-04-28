Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

The Telugu star has multi-lingual action thriller ‘Pushpa’ set to release on August 13 in theatres

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 38-year-old actor shared a note on Twitter to inform about his diagnosis.

“Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine,” he wrote.

Arjun urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

“I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance,” he said.

Work wise, he has multi-lingual action thriller “Pushpa” set to release on August 13 in theatres. He is also set to team up with “Bharat Ane Nenu” fame director Siva Koratala.