New video features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj

Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa’

08 April 2021 14:47 IST

Director Sukumar’s Telugu film ‘Pushpa’ will witness a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil

In contrast to the urban and suave demeanour that Allu Arjun has predominantly been known for on screen, director Sukumar’s new Telugu film Pushpa will present him in a rustic and rugged avatar.

Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj was unveiled through a short video to coincide with the actor’s birthday, giving viewers glimpses of the action entertainer that has snapshots of several people carrying chopped wooden logs. The film reportedly focuses on the smuggling of red sanders.

The ‘thaggedhe le’ (won’t back down) phrase used by Allu Arjun in the teaser has been trending on social media since Tuesday evening. The teaser has so far garnered more than 11 million views.

The film’s female lead Rashmika Mandanna also features in the short video. Pushpa is the third collaboration between director Sukumar and Allu Ajrun, after Arya and Arya 2. The technical crew includes sound designer Resul Pookutty, music composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.

Pushpa will also be Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil’s first Telugu film and he will play the antagonist.