Allu Arjun resumes shooting for ‘Pushpa’ in Hyderabad

Telugu star Allu Arjun has resumed shooting for his much-awaited film “Pushpa”.

The multilingual action-thriller chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

In a statement, the film’s producers said “Pushpa” will have a 30-day-long schedule in Hyderabad with appropriate safety measures in place. “’Pushpa’ is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart and filming it has been a joyride. We’re very happy to restart the shooting and we hope to wrap it up in time to present it to the audience.

“We witnessed incredible excitement for ‘Introduction To Pushpa Raj’ and so we aim to surpass the expectations that have been created. We would love to meet the viewers in cinemas soon through ‘Pushpa’,” producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said.

In May, the makers had announced that “Pushpa” will be released in two parts.

The first part of the movie is slated to release on August 13 this year with the second installment coming out in 2022.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will also star in the film as the female lead opposite Arjun.

Written and directed by Sukumar of “Arya” fame, the film will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.