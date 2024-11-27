 />

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Pushpa: The Rule’

Arjun is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021’s blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

PTI
Telugu film actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna during the launch of the trailer of their film ‘Pushpa 2’, in Patna, November 17, 2024

Telugu cinema stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have completed filming on their much anticipated moviePushpa: The Rule, days before its release.

Arjun is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021's blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun and Sreeleela set the stage ablaze with ‘Kissik’ ahead of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ release

Pushpa 2 is set to hit the screens on December 5.

Arjun, who won the best actor National Film Award for Pushpa: The Rise, shared the update on his official X page on Tuesday night.

"LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA. 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed. What a journey (sic)" he captioned a picture from the film sets.

Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

The trailer of the sequel was unveiled on November 17 at Patna's jam-packed Gandhi Maidan.

Rashmika, who shot for a "crazy amazing song" on her last day on set on Monday, teased a potential third part in the Pushpa franchise.

Pan-Indian wave hits Bihar as Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ wows Patna

"Out of the 7/8 years, the last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry, and finally it was my last day. Of course, there's still so much work left and apparently a part 3, but it felt different... it felt overwhelming... it felt like it was ending (sic)," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"Some sort of sadness that even I didn't understand, and suddenly all the emotions came together, and the days of extreme hard work came rushing back to me, and I was feeling tired and exhausted but at the same time so grateful," she added.

The actor, who plays Srivalli in the film, said she "broke down" after a long time when she was overwhelmed with the feelings of parting from the Pushpa team.

Pushpa bows down to no one, but will do so for you: Allu Arjun to fans at ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer launch

"Allu Arjun sir and Sukku sir and the team are the only ones I think who know me the most as a person more than anyone else in the industry. They have literally seen me most days since the last 5 years, and Pushpa set had become my home ground, and now to see it go is something so hard. So yeah, 25th Nov 2024 had been a very hard day, but one I'll cherish. It was worth it in one day (sic)" she wrote.

Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.

