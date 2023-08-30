HamberMenu
Allu Arjun offers a glimpse Of ‘Pushpa 2’ on Instagram’s official account 

Actor Allu Arjun invited Instagram to the sets of his forthcoming Telugu film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar

August 30, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Allu Arjun on the sets of ‘Pushpa 2’

Allu Arjun on the sets of ‘Pushpa 2’ | Photo Credit: Instagram

Actor Allu Arjun, who recently bagged the National Award for Best Actor announced by the 69th National Film Awards for his rugged portrayal in director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, invited Instagram to the sets of the much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. A reel he put up in collaboration with Instagram’s official account offers a glimpse into the massive sets of the film at Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In the Instagram reel, Allu Arjun states that he is usually a private person but has made an exception for this short video glimpse. The reel takes viewers through a regular workday morning at the actor’s home before he heads to the sets of Pushpa 2

On the sets, Allu Arjun is greeted by Sukumar before his team transforms the suave actor into the rugged Pushparaj.

Sukumar and Allu Arjun have known each other for two decades. Their first collaboration was for Arya (2004), which became a massive hit. They followed it up with Arya 2 (2009). Their third collaboration, Pushpa: The Rise, though initially intended to be only a Telugu film, was dubbed and released in other languages at the insistence of director S.S. Rajamouli, who sensed its potential and encouraged Sukumar and team to go for a national release. The film was a blockbuster across the country, prompting the makers to plan a larger sequel. 

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in 2024.

