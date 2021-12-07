Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Pushpa - The Rise’ trailer is out

The trailer of director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa - The Rise’ outlines a raw, rustic battle between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil

The trailer of director Sukumar’s Pushpa - The Rise starring Allu Arjun in the lead and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist was unveiled on Monday night, a few hours after the previously announced time. The Telugu film that is also scheduled to release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on December 17, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Allu Arjun is cast as sandalwood smuggler Pushparaj who does not relent to anyone. The trailer gives a glimpse of his character and the parts enacted by Rashmika, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others. Fahadh Faasil appears in a glimpse-and-miss appearance in what is billed as a battle of wits between him and Allu Arjun.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had earlier worked with director Sukumar in Rangasthalam (2018), was recently roped in for a song by the makers of Pushpa.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editing by Karthika Srinivas.