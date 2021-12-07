Movies

Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Pushpa - The Rise’ trailer is out

Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa - The Rise’  

The trailer of director Sukumar’s Pushpa - The Rise starring Allu Arjun in the lead and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist was unveiled on Monday night, a few hours after the previously announced time. The Telugu film that is also scheduled to release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on December 17, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Allu Arjun is cast as sandalwood smuggler Pushparaj who does not relent to anyone. The trailer gives a glimpse of his character and the parts enacted by Rashmika, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others. Fahadh Faasil appears in a glimpse-and-miss appearance in what is billed as a battle of wits between him and Allu Arjun.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had earlier worked with director Sukumar in Rangasthalam (2018), was recently roped in for a song by the makers of Pushpa.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editing by Karthika Srinivas.

 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2021 11:39:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/allu-arjun-fahadh-faasils-pushpa-the-rise-trailer-is-out/article37878391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY