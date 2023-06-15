ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun, Asian Cinemas collaborate for AAA Cinemas

June 15, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Actor Allu Arjun and Asian Cinemas launch AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad said to be the only multiplex in south India to have an LED screen

The Hindu Bureau

Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun with the promoters of Asian Cinemas during the launch of AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun inaugurated AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, on June 15, for which he has partnered with Asian Cinemas. The inauguration took place in the presence of Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, producers Allu Aravind, Suniel Narang and Bharat Narang among others. Allu Arjun’s fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star.

According to Suniel Narang of Asian Cinemas, the area of the complex is three lakh square feet. “The premises accommodates a food court spread across 35,000 square feet on the third floor. The fourth floor has AAA Cinemas with five screens. Screen number 2 has an LED screen. This is the only multiplex in South India that has an LED screen.” 

The LED screen is said to offer an enhanced movie-watching experience with clear picture quality. He also added that Screen 1 is 67 feet high and has Barco laser projection with ATMOS sound. “This is the biggest screen in Hyderabad,” he added.

AAA Cinemas will be open to moviegoers from June 16, coinciding with the release of Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US