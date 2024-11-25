Allu Arjun and Sreeleela set the stage ablaze with ‘Kissik’ ahead of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ release

As anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule reaches a crescendo, the makers have unleashed a fiery new track, Kissik, featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela. The lyrical video, released during the Pushpa Wildfire event in Tamil Nadu, looks to deliver another round of fun with its pulsating beats and dynamic choreography.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and penned by Chandrabose, Kissik features Allu Arjun and Sreeleela delivering fresh performances that have already drawn comparisons to the chartbuster “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” from Pushpa: The Rise. Sung by Subhalakshmi, the track is alread being dubbed a global dance anthem by many.

The video not only showcases the song’s sequence but also offers behind-the-scenes glimpses of Arjun and Sreeleela, whose chemistry lights up the screen. , The dance number sees Sreeleela make a brief but impactful appearance in the film, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and an ensemble cast. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film is slated for a worldwide release on December 5. The sequel aims to surpass the success of its predecessor, which earned Arjun his first National Film Award for Best Actor.