Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to debut in ‘Shakuntalam’

Allu Arha with director Gunasekhar

15 July 2021 15:52 IST

Director Gunasekhar’s ‘Shakuntalam’, starring Samantha Akkineni, will feature Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

Actor Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will make her acting debut in the Telugu film Shakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar, which features Samantha Akkineni as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyant. Arha has been roped in to play the young, valiant Prince Bharata.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Allu Arjun took to social media to make the announcement and stated, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha, will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam.” He went on to thank director Gunasekhar and his wife Neelima for giving his daughter the opportunity. In November 2020, the Allu family unveiled a video re-creating the ‘Anjali Anjali’ song from Mani Ratnam’s Anjali (1990), featuring Allu Arha.

Advertising

Advertising

The first in the Allu family to endear Telugu film viewers was Allu Ramalingaiah, who featured in more than 1000 feature films. His son Allu Aravind is a leading film producer and grandson Allu Arjun is among the A-list actors in Telugu cinema. Allu Arjun had featured in Gunasekhar’s Rudhramadevi as Gona Ganna Reddy.