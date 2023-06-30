ADVERTISEMENT

Allari Naresh’s next announced; Subbu Mangadevi to direct it

June 30, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Said to be a period film set in the 1990s, ‘N62’ will go on floors in September

The Hindu Bureau

Allari Naresh in ‘Naandhi’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the occasion of Allari Naresh’s birthday, the makers of his 62nd film have shared details about the upcoming film. Tentatively titled N62, the film will be helmed by Subbu Mangadevi of Solo Brathuke So Better fame.

The announcement video features the filmmaker and the actor in a bar and introduced the crew of the film. Said to be a period film set in the 1990s, N62 will go on floors in September. The rest of the cast details are expected to be announced soon.

Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta will bankroll this film under the Hasya Movies banner. Sita Ramam-fame Vishal Chandrasekhar will score the music, while Richard M Nathan, Chota K Prasad and Brahma Kadali will handle the cinematography, editing and production design respectively.

