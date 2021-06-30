Allari Naresh’s next film is ‘Sabhaku Namaskaram’

The Telugu political entertainer starring Allari Naresh will be directed by first-timer Sateesh Mallampati

Actor Allari Naresh, who was appreciated early this year for the Telugu film Naandhi, has signed a new film titled Sabhaku Namaskaram, which will be backed by Mahesh Koneru of East Coast Productions. This Telugu film will be helmed by debut director Sateesh Mallampati.

The title poster, unveiled to coincide with Naresh’s birthday on June 30, features the actor standing on the dais with his hands raised in a ‘namaskaram’ posture in front of a mic. A statement says the film will be a political entertainer that takes a dig at the methods used by political parties during elections. The poster shows his pockets filled with currency notes and a liquor bottle.

The film, which is expected to go on floors in the second half of September, will feature dialogues by Abburi Ravi. Details of the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.