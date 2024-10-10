‘All We Imagine As Light’ trailer: Payal Kapadia’s poignant exploration of female companionship

The highly anticipated trailer for All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia’s latest feature, has dropped, marking the filmmaker’s transition from documentary to narrative storytelling. Known for her award-winning documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, Kapadia’s new film has already garnered critical acclaim, winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first Indian film to compete in 30 years.

All We Imagine as Light follows the lives of three women—Prabha, a head nurse; Anu, a recent hire; and Parvaty, a hospital cook—each navigating personal and professional challenges within the confines of their hospital jobs and intergenerational struggles. Kapadia’s exploration of female companionship, romance, and identity against the backdrop of the bustling metropolis of Mumbai.

In a recent interview, Kapadia revealed her inspiration for the film stemmed from her own experiences with female friendships and the complexities of womanhood in India. “I feel something strongly towards female friendship… but it’s also complicated and never easy,” she shared.

Following its international festival circuit, with screenings at Telluride, TIFF, and NYFF, All We Imagine as Light is set for a U.S. release on November 15, 2024. Already hailed as one of the year’s best films, it is poised to make waves despite being snubbed as India’s Oscar submission.

All We Imagine As Light is set to hit Indian theatres in November.