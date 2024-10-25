'All We Imagine As Light' to open 13th Dharamshala International Film Festival, line-up announced

Cannes Grand Prix winning-film All We Imagine As Light will kickstart the 13th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), which also boasts of a showcase comprising titles like Village Rockstars 2, Nocturnes, MA – Cry of Silence, and From Ground Zero.

The gala, which will run through November 7-10 in Dharamshala, will showcase more than 80 films from around the world, spanning narrative features, documentaries, and short films, alongside powerful stories from South Asia. Kapadia, who became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival 2024, said she is looking forward to showing All We Imagine As Light at the upcoming event. The film, which follows the story of two Kerala nurses living in Mumbai, will release in Indian theatres days later on November 22.

"DIFF is a beautiful festival that brings together independent cinema in India, and I’m so happy that DIFF will be screening 'All We Imagine as Light' as their opening film," the director said in a statement.

The moment you've been waiting for is almost here.



Rima Das is bringing the sequel to her much loved Village Rockstars to the gala. "In a charming village, a teenage girl passionately pursues her musical dream. However, life’s harsh realities challenge her innocence. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams," read the official synopsis.

Nocturnes, directed by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, will take the audiences into the landscapes of India's forests where ecologist Mansi and her Bugun collaborator Bicki study moths, inviting audiences to reconsider humanity's relationship with the natural world.

The Maw Naing's MA — Cry of Silence, set in 2022 in Yangon, Myanmar, is in the midst of a civil war following the military coup on 1 February 2021.

Our initial festival lineup is here!



Passes are on sale NOW!



Grab yours today and join us for an unforgettable celebration of cinema this November.

From Ground Zero is a collection of 22 short films made in the war-ravaged Gaza. Launched by renowned Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi, the film will have its South Asia premiere at DIFF.

Receiving its India premiere is In the Land of Brothers, by Alireza Ghasemi and Raha Amirfazl. "Under the shadow of the US invasion of Afghanistan, an extended refugee family begins a new life in Iran, unaware of the ultimate price expected of them as outliers in an unwelcoming environment," read the synopsis.

State of Statelessness comes from Tenzin Tsetan Choklay, Sonam Tseten, Tsering Tashi Gyalthang, and DIFF co-founders Tenzing Sonam and Sarin. It is billed as "the first-ever Tibetan-language anthology feature film" consisting of four short segments exploring the experience of exile and statelessness and directed by Tibetan filmmakers living in exile in India, America, and Vietnam. This title will also receive its South Asia premiere at the gala.

Bina Paul, DIFF's director of programming, said this edition's line-up is a mix of films that directly explore difficult subjects ranging from political unrest to trauma.

The excitement continues. Here's the second round of incredible films coming your way this November



Get your passes now!

"More and more young people are taking up the camera to tell their personal stories, providing a fresh eye on many pressing concerns. We had films from war zones, films of trauma and resistance, and films that delve into the quiet aspects of human existence," Paul said.

"DIFF has always been about more than just watching films — it’s a space for filmmakers and audiences to engage deeply with cinema and the stories that shape our world," added festival co-founder Ritu Sarin.