All their glass castles

“They are Christians,” he whispered, eyes incredulously wide, as if he were diagnosing a fatal disease. All the 13-year-olds craned their necks to turn their attention towards the building he judged. They tut-tutted gravely. It was the middle of our Sunday morning cricket match. As I impatiently stood in the distant outfield, I followed their gaze – till it reached my third-floor window. More specifically: my North Indian mother, who, oblivious to these scandalised faces, smoked her post-tea cigarette. I looked down at my shoes. Another time, one of them saw my father – a fun-loving Gujarati man – open the door with a glass of whisky in his hand.

As a result, we became the “characterless Westerners” in 1990s Ahmedabad – white people in brown skin, whose drinking and smoking confirmed that our Hindu surname was a glitch in the hallowed caste system. The gossip mills ran overtime. We had occupied the same apartment for two decades, and yet it felt like we were nomadic hippies – the mental equivalent of squatters for whom stability and housing were cultural masks used to fit in.

Escaping the past

Consequentially, I grew up with an emotional stiffness similar to that of former entertainment journalist, Jeannette Walls. Her story is far more dire; yet, my early life occasionally seemed like a milder, Indian cousin of hers. Walls’ memoir, The Glass Castle, details a childhood in an “unorthodox” family ripe with poverty and rootlessness. Walls and her three siblings struggle to reconcile with their freewheeling parents’ aversion to civilisation and order. They resent an existence in which their long-term identities threaten to be defined by the kookiness of militantly nonconformist adults.

In Destin Daniel Cretton’s film adaptation this year, Oscar winner Brie Larson, who plays a grown-up Walls, has a perpetually anxious expression on her face. She can be misconstrued as uptight – joyless, even – despite “escaping” her past and getting engaged to a rich young businessman. Walls evolves into a cautious, self-made woman whose inherent survival instincts have exhausted her so much that she chooses a partner who can provide for her. She knows she is a “victim” of her upbringing, but doesn’t know how to measure her reactive life decisions. She can’t identify the degree to which she must purge herself of their sins. She doesn’t drink – her father was a raging alcoholic – and doesn’t smoke. She rarely smiles. She decorates herself. She wants to be everything they weren’t – an ambition that feeds her pensiveness and eats into her youth. But there are threads that bind Jeannette to her history: she is a talented writer, because her mother was an aspiring artist and her father an innovative inventor whose ideas overwhelmed his purpose. They swam choppily against the tide. Deep down, Jeannette has those messy “risky” genes, which she tries hard to suppress in order to flow with the tide.

Defined by family

Now, my parents weren’t poor and irresponsible; we never broke out of hospitals, shoplifted, punched strangers or fought at public swimming pools. They were fine, caring folks with a slight penchant for theatricality. They struggled to “adapt” to the rules of living – but silently, behind closed doors, without uprooting me from a town that stifled them. The outside environment, however, had often conditioned me to think of them as outlaws.

I was once accused by a vindictive teacher of being undisciplined because I was the son of a lady “who smokes”. So, like Jeannette, I turned into an impossibly dull young adult. A defense mechanism set in. I steered clear of addictive substances. I made benign friends who spoke a “safe” language. I diminished my own intellectual capacity to develop this smokescreen of normalcy. Imagine the self-righteousness of a city so repressed and hypocritical about morality that a couple as extreme and sociopathic as the Walls is my only point of reference.

At some level, I suspect my parents recognised my indignity. They noticed that I’d rather visit buddies in their glass houses than call them over. They might not have wanted me to be ashamed of them – a fear that someone as bull-headed as Rex (Woody Harrelson) and submissive as Rose Mary Wells (Naomi Watts) refused to convey. Hence, my mother would hide her cigarette when the doorbell rang. My father would place his glass out of sight. Instead of transforming into a story on which movies about toxic parent-child equations thrive, they endured. For me.

Breaking free

The Walls’ dysfunctionality had been cultivated for so long that they misguidedly internalised it as a brave lifestyle “choice”. Like disenchanted liberal activist Ben Cash (Viggo Mortensen, in Captain Fantastic) training his kids to make the wilderness their home, Rex was too committed to masquerading his own failures as radical left-wing philosophies to let his children think for themselves. The Walls youngsters, though, saw enough of what lay beyond to want that kind – any kind – of independence. One by one, they broke free. For deluded Rex, they became traitors and heartbreakers.

In contrast, my parents quietly addressed my insecurities by embracing the one trait they inherited from the culture they despised: compromise. And in doing so – in protecting me from the instability their erratic movie counterparts advertised with pride – they lost themselves bit by bit. The individuality of their companionship suffered. Rather than being two partners who could enjoy their little vices on their own time, they became two parents who had to compensate for their “bad” habits on stolen time. Leisurely urges became raging necessities. Drinking problems and asthmatic attacks surfaced.

It was only when we moved to a bigger city that I realized the futility of my misplaced shame. Suddenly, nobody judged us. In Ahmedabad we were misfits. But in Mumbai, we were immigrants. Ironically, it took us a major move to stop feeling like nomads. I cut off from the small minds that had enforced their mundane correctness upon us – the way Jeannette abandons her patronising fiancé in The Glass Castle. She knew all along that the Walls were imperfect and nutty – they detested the solidity of four “walls” – but the world she turned to was far madder. Today I’ve seen enough of this world to know that my parents weren’t “Christians” or bohemians; they were, and are, just humans.

Even now, battered by years of scrutiny, my mother never smokes in public spaces. At home, she hesitates if she has company. Just once, I intend to go back with her to that third-floor window. So that, like the immortal final frame of Anushka Sharma’s Meera in NH10, she can light up with the confidence of a survivor with nothing to lose. And nothing to hide. Tragically, even in 2017, this image would halt a thousand Sunday cricket sessions.