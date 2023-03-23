‘All That Breathes,’ Oscar-nominated Indian documentary, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

March 23, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s documentary feature All That Breathes, which was nominated for the 95th Academy Awards, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

All That Breathes was one of the three Indian titles that were contending at the Oscars this year. The film competed under the Best Documentary Feature Film category and lost to Daniel Roher’s Navalny.

ALSO READ: From ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ to ‘Navalny’: The role of streaming platforms in the future of documentaries

“So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but we’re soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter,” the director wrote on Instagram the day after the Oscars.

Set in Delhi, Shaunak’s film follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

It previously won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Unfortunately, however, the documentary will have a short run on Hotstar. Disney+ Hotstar announced earlier this month that all HBO content will be removed from its service from March 31.

ALSO READ:Shaunak Sen on ‘All That Breathes’: It is not a direct political film, but purely an ecological film