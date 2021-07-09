‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next year

The documentary series follows the previous two instalments in the franchise based on Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that its documentary series “All or Nothing: Arsenal”, offering an unprecedented inside-look at the 2021/22 season with one of the Premier League’s most successful football clubs, will arrive in 2022.

The series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

According to a press release issued by the digital platform, “All or Nothing: Arsenal” will take viewers behind the curtains as Arsenal focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition.

The documentary series will also capture the highs and lows of life at the Arsenal Training Centre and follow the team off the pitch to show the daily challenges faced by the athletes throughout the pressure-filled competition calendar.

“We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day. We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club,” said Mark Gonnella, Arsenal’s media and communications director.

“All or Nothing: Arsenal” follows the previous two instalments in the documentary series “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur” and “All or Nothing: Manchester City”.

Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios, said “All or Nothing: Arsenal” will give the audience an intimate access to the passion and commitment behind sport.

“Arsenal is a historic club going through a fascinating period, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind-the-scenes on the journey of this crucial season. ‘All or Nothing’ is about intimate access to the passion and commitment behind elite sport, and in Arsenal we have the perfect subject for the next chapter,” he said.

The documentary series will be produced by 72 Films, executive produced by Mark Raphael, Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas.