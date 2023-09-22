HamberMenu
‘All of Us Strangers’ trailer: Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott find love and deal with past trauma

The film is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival before a release in theatre on December 22

September 22, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in a still from ‘All of Us Strangers’

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in a still from ‘All of Us Strangers’ | Photo Credit: Searchlight Pictures

The trailer of the upcoming supernatural romance drama, All of Us Strangers, starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, was released by Searchlight Pictures today. Directed by Andrew Haigh, the film is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival before a release in theatre on December 22.

The trailer begins to show a budding romance between two neighbours that results in one of them seeing his long-dead parents. All of Us Strangers is loosely based on Taichi Yamada’s 1987 Japanese novel ‘Strangers’.

“One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, screenwriter Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbour Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

Notably, actors Claire Foy and Jamie Bell are playing Adam’s parents in the film. All of Us Strangers is produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Sarah Harvey.

