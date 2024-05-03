‘All Of Us Strangers’ director Andrew Haigh to helm Leonardo da Vinci biopic

May 03, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Universal Pictures has secured its director for an upcoming Leonardo da Vinci biopic. Andrew Haigh, renowned for his work on All of Us Strangers, has been tapped to helm and adapt Walter Isaacson’s celebrated biography of the Renaissance genius.

Isaacson’s book, which delves into da Vinci’s extensive notebooks and unveils new insights into his life and contributions, became a literary sensation upon its release in 2017. After a competitive bidding war, Universal quietly acquired the project last year, following Paramount’s tenure with Leonardo DiCaprio attached.

The biography not only explores da Vinci’s iconic art, such as the iconic Mona Lisa, but also explores his groundbreaking scientific endeavors. Da Vinci’s life, spanning from 1452 to 1519, coincided with the pinnacle of the Renaissance, a period marked by unparalleled creativity and innovation.

The screenplay for the film had previously been penned by Christopher Hampton.

Haigh, a celebrated British filmmaker, garnered acclaim for his 2023 feature All of Us Strangers, which received six BAFTA nominations, including nods for director and adapted screenplay. His repertoire includes hits like Lean on Pete and 45 Years, the latter earning Charlotte Rampling an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

This project marks Universal’s second collaboration with Isaacson’s work, following the success of Steve Jobs, directed by Danny Boyle in 2015.

