ADVERTISEMENT

‘All Eyes on Rafah’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu show support to Palestine after attack

Updated - May 29, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 12:44 pm IST

The phrase ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ went viral after Israeli air strikes set fire in a refugee camp in Rafah, killing over 40 civilians

The Hindu Bureau

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt

Indian celebrities expressed solidarity with Palestinians as Israel pounded the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The phrase ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ went viral after Israeli air strikes set fire in a refugee camp in Rafah, killing over 40 civilians including children and injuring dozens last Sunday. Fresh air strikes were also reported earlier this week.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 24 ordered Israel to halt its military operations in Rafah.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. condemns loss of life, but says no policy changes after civilian deaths in Israeli strike

Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Tripti Dimrii, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza and others showed support for the Palestinian people by trending the popular phrase on their social media. From the southern film industries, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and others also posted the phrase condemning the attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Re-sharing a post by the Instagram page ‘the motherhood home’, Alia Bhatt wrote #AllEyesOnRafah.”

Priyanka Chopra also shared the ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ template on her Instagram stories. The actor is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding an immediate ceasefire and calling attention to Israeli war crimes, Richa Chadha wrote on X, “The state of Israel is committing settler colonial genocide on the starving, dehydrated, entrapped population of Gaza. This is the cold-blooded murder of babies, women, pregnant women, innocent civilians, journalists, medical aid workers and doctors. This is genocide, there is no other word for it, and it must be condemned in unequivocal terms. If the world just watches, the world is complicit. Ceasefire now! Decolonize now!”

The ICJ ruling on Israel’s Rafah offensive and its implications | Explained

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that a “tragic mistake” had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people, according to local officials.

(with AP inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US