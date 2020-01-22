After ‘Darbar’ and ‘Pattas’, Kollywood is looking at festival films

After many weeks, happy times are back for the Tamil film industry. Footfalls across theatres in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal holiday weekend were up and encouraging. Rajinikanth’s Darbar has done well and his son-in-law Dhanush’s Pattas did decent business at the Tamil Nadu box-office. Both films got mixed reviews from critics and fans, but enjoyed a dream run during the five-day Pongal holiday weekend. However, the hard-to-please trade was unhappy that the first week gross of both films combined would not be anywhere near last year’s Pongal winners: Ajith’s Viswasam and Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Is Tamil cinema business largely becoming festival centric? The popular Chennai single-screen Kasi Theatre MD Subramaniam says, “To a large extent, business booms during the festival season, which brings the fans of big stars and family audiences in droves across Tamil Nadu. Last Pongal, Rajini sir’s Petta and Ajith sir’s Viswasam released on the same day and both films went on to become big hits as the content clicked with audiences. This year, however, the content of both Pongal films have not lived up to expectations, but footfalls were very good when you compare with December 2019.” Theatre booking app Book My Show created history all over India, when it sold 2.1 million movie tickets for a single day (January 12) for various new releases in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Summer special

A leading producer feels ‘festival holiday’ releases work best when two strong big-hero films openly clash and release on the same day like the Viswasam versus Petta battle of 2019. This year, there was a gap of six days between Darbar and Pattas release and at no point were they pitched against each other. The overseas and rest of India box-office were taken by two big Telugu releases: Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Fans of both the actors went berserk on social media as the two films turned out to be winners.

Theatre owners across Tamil Nadu are not very kicked about February and March, when 25-plus films are slated for release. There is a feeling that fans and family audiences come out in large numbers only during festival times. Small films, irrespective of good WOM (word-of-mouth), get only very small screens and limited shows, and their share from net revenue gets decreased every week as share of theatre increases.

Now, all eyes are on the Tamil New Year and summer of 2020 releases, especially in the month of April and May. Vijay’s Master has announced its release on April 9, for the Easter-Tamil New Year-Vishu weekend, and all areas have been sold out. The buzz is that Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru may be pitched against Master or release a week later. On May 1, Karthi’s Sultan will clash with Jayam Ravi’s Bhoomi, while for the Eid weekend on May 22, Vikram’s Cobra is the front runner. Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor and Dhanush’s untitled with Karthik Subbaraj are also summer releases.

Changing times

Bala Subramaniyam, leading exhibitor and distributor of Baba Cinemas, Coimbatore, says, “Big changes are happening in the industry. Today, a film with a popular star, good content and festival dates is the best combination. The ancillary industry of online booking via booking apps, canteen sales, theatre advertisements and parking also depends on footfalls and how well the star-driven content works. My Pongal 2020 canteen sales were only 70% of 2019 Pongal sales! I’m looking forward now to summer releases to revive the box-office.”

The industry blames ‘poor content’ and the favourite whipping boy ‘OTT platforms’ for this situation. Subramaniyam explains, “Even before the opening credits roll, audiences are keenly watching as to which OTT platform has acquired the rights of the film. If the content does not live up to expectation, those who watch early shows tell their friends to wait and watch it on OTT platforms. In the good old days, every big film was shown on satellite television channels only after a year! We should embrace technology and move with the times, but I think Tamil cinema should have a healthy 100 days or a minimum of 60 days between theatrical and OTT release window.”

Kollywood’s best bet now seems to be gearing up for ‘big festival releases’. The 2020 release slate clearly indicates clash of titans during all major festivals this year. Will history repeat itself this year with a possible Ajith (Valimai) versus Rajinikanth (Siva-directed untitled flick) clash for Deepavali 2020? We’ll know soon.