All about the action: Teasers of Arya’s ‘Teddy’ and Jayam Ravi’s ‘Bhoomi’ out

10 March 2020 13:46 IST

A CGI bear accompanies the hero in a revenge action-drama, while the other social drama that takes up the plight of farmers and farmlands

Both Jayam Ravi and Arya are set to bring the action genre alive to theatres this summer judging by the teasers of their respective films that was uploaded to YouTube.

Directed by Lakshman, Bhoomi, which is Ravi’s 25th film, looks to be a film that takes up the plight of farmers and farmlands. The teaser begins with Ravi at a conference taking place in an international location where he says, “We have created a new home... Mars.” This scene followed by shots of farmlands going dry due to water scarcity seems to suggest that Ravi plays the role of a scientist who helps bring water back to aid farming. With Vande Maataram echoing in the background, we see Ravi with a spade in his hand, driving the tractor and ploughing the field and standing shoulder-to-shoulder alongside farmers as they express their gratitude to him for helping them out of a situation. We also get to see action sequences where the angry hero pummels the anti-socials. Bhoomi is set for a May release.

Meanwhile, Teddy has a dark undertone as it begins with a voice over by Magizh Thirumeni, who plays the antagonist, before we see a bearded Arya in a montage shot fighting a handful of people ranging from a hospital attendant to a security guard. The teaser then reveals the fantasy element of this film directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan of Tik Tik Tik fame, when a CGI teddy bear shows up on screen. Arya thinks he is hallucinating but very soon realises that the teddy bear is for real. Says Gnanavel Raja, the film’s producer, “Teddy is actually a revenge action-drama film.”

Teddy has no confirmed release date but is expected to hit the screens during the holiday season.