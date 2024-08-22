‘Alien: Romulus’ director Fede Álvarez was banned from ‘Alien’ subreddit for impersonating himself

Despite being the director of the latest Alien installment, Fede Álvarez found himself unexpectedly banned from the popular Alien franchise subreddit, titled r/LV426, this week for “impersonating” himself. Álvarez had dropped in to engage with fans about his new film, Alien: Romulus, only to be flagged as an imposter by the subreddit moderators.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Álvarez humorously shared his experience, posting a screenshot of the ban notice along with the comment, “Got banned from the ALIEN subreddit for apparently trying to impersonate, myself”.

Got banned from the ALIEN subreddit for apparently trying to impersonate, myself. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gD7PEpniMM — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) August 20, 2024

The incident was quickly resolved, with the moderators reinstating Álvarez and having a friendly chat with him afterward. They described Álvarez as an “awesome guy” and shared his gracious response: “I’m sorry, just found it hilarious. My bad. No harm done. Thanks again for such great work moderating my favorite subreddit.”

Before the misunderstanding, Álvarez confirmed a fan’s theory involving characters Bjorn and Kay, revealing a spoiler for the latest film.

Alien: Romulus, the seventh installment in the franchise, is set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). The movie follows a group of young space colonizers who encounter a deadly xenomorph while scavenging a derelict space station. Co-written by Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues, the film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Aileen Wu. It opened to $108.2 million globally, marking a career-best for both Álvarez and Spaeny, and the second-best opening in the franchise’s history.

Alien Romulus is all set to hit Indian theatres tomorrow.