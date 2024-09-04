ADVERTISEMENT

‘Alien: Earth’ teaser: Noah Hawley’s FX series teases its viscious xenomorph

Published - September 04, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The show centers on a young woman, played by Sydney Chandler, who, along with a group of tactical soldiers, encounters an unprecedented threat when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the ‘Alien: Earth’ teaser | Photo Credit: YouTube/ FX

FX’s highly anticipated series Alien: Earth from Noah Hawley has unveiled its official logline and a thrilling teaser trailer. The series, set to premiere on Hulu in 2025, brings the iconic Xenomorphs to Earth in a new and terrifying chapter of the Alien franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Alien: Romulus’ movie review: Fede Álvarez delivers a gut-bursting, psychosexual nightmare

The show centers on a young woman, played by Sydney Chandler, who, along with a group of tactical soldiers, encounters an unprecedented threat when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth. The teaser offers a glimpse of a feral Xenomorph, ijaws agape, dripping a sinister ooze.

The evolution of HR Giger’s biomechanical horrors through the ‘Alien’ franchise

The cast includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, and Babou Ceesay, among others, promising a strong ensemble for the sci-fi horror series.

FX chief John Landgraf has described Alien: Earth as a “big imaginative reimagining” of the franchise, drawing parallels to Hawley’s acclaimed work on Fargo. Landgraf also confirmed that the show is designed to be an ongoing series, hinting at multiple seasons of extraterrestrial terror.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US