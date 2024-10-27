GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alicia Vikander to lead drama, 'The Last Day'

The story is about a writer and mother who confronts her lack of creative purpose and embarks on a journey of rediscovering herself after encountering figures from her past

Published - October 27, 2024 11:41 am IST

PTI
Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander | Photo Credit: Joshua Sammer

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander will headline the cast for the upcoming drama film The Last Day. To be directed by Rachel Rose in her feature debut, the movie will also star Victoria Pedretti and Wagner Moura in pivotal roles, according to Variety.

‘Irma Vep’ series review: Olivier Assayas breathes new life into his 1996 classic

The story is about a writer and mother who confronts her lack of creative purpose and embarks on a journey of rediscovering herself after encountering figures from her past. The Last Day, which completed production earlier this month, is produced by Lucie Elwes, Rose, Mason Plotts, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. The film will be executive produced by Maja Hoffmann and Lucas Hoffmann of Luma Projects.

Vikander won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in The Danish Girl and is also known for starring in films such as Ex Machina, Anna Karenina, A Royal Affair, Testament of Youth, Tomb Raider and The Green Knight.

Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander to star in Ron Howard's 'Origin Of Species'

She was most recently seen alongside Cate Blanchett and Charles Dance in the political satire Rumours as well as The Assessment opposite Elizabeth Olsen.

Vikander's upcoming projects include the Korean thriller Hope and Oliver Assayas’ The Wizard of the Kremlin.

