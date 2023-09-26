ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt’s next with Vasan Bala titled ‘Jigra’, release date announced

September 26, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

The film, set to release next year, is co-produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

The Hindu Bureau

‘Jigra’ will hit screens on September 27, 2024.

Actor Alia Bhatt is collaborating with director Vasan Bala for her next action film titled Jigra.

ALSO READ
Alia Bhatt: I was getting too attracted to the chaos

The makers made the announcement with a video that begins with a G. K. Chesterton quote: “The paradox of courage is that one must be a little careless of life in order to keep it.”

An anime-style sequence then introduces Alia, lugging a backpack, making a promise to her brother. “I will never let anything happen to you,” she says.

Jigra will hit screens on September 27, 2024. The film is co-produced by Alia’s own banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are credited as co-producers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia had made her production debut with 2022’s Darlings. She also portrayed the central role in the film.

ALSO READ
‘Heart of Stone’ movie review: Gal Gadot shines in a forgettable spy film; Alia Bhatt deserved more

Vasan Bala is known for directing the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and the comic noir Monica, O My Darling. Jigra will mark his first collaboration with Dharma Productions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US