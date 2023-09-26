HamberMenu
Alia Bhatt’s next with Vasan Bala titled ‘Jigra’, release date announced

The film, set to release next year, is co-produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

September 26, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Jigra’ will hit screens on September 27, 2024.

Actor Alia Bhatt is collaborating with director Vasan Bala for her next action film titled Jigra.

The makers made the announcement with a video that begins with a G. K. Chesterton quote: “The paradox of courage is that one must be a little careless of life in order to keep it.”

An anime-style sequence then introduces Alia, lugging a backpack, making a promise to her brother. “I will never let anything happen to you,” she says.

Jigra will hit screens on September 27, 2024. The film is co-produced by Alia’s own banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are credited as co-producers.

Alia had made her production debut with 2022’s Darlings. She also portrayed the central role in the film.

Vasan Bala is known for directing the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and the comic noir Monica, O My Darling. Jigra will mark his first collaboration with Dharma Productions.

